2020 Backyard BBQ Bash canceled

SMITHVILLE — According to a Facebook post, in the interest of public health and safety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smithviille Area Chamber of Commerce Board canceled the 2020 Backyard BBQ Bash & Amateur BBQ Contest. The event was scheduled to take place Sept. 26.
This decision was made based on the guidelines and recommendations of local health officials. Currently, plans are being made to hold the next Backyard BBQ Bash Sept. 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.