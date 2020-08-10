2020 Backyard BBQ Bash canceled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smithville chamber board is cancelling the annual BBQ Bash this year. The amateur contest takes place in downtown Smithville and will return next year. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SMITHVILLE — According to a Facebook post, in the interest of public health and safety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smithviille Area Chamber of Commerce Board canceled the 2020 Backyard BBQ Bash & Amateur BBQ Contest. The event was scheduled to take place Sept. 26.

This decision was made based on the guidelines and recommendations of local health officials. Currently, plans are being made to hold the next Backyard BBQ Bash Sept. 25, 2021.

