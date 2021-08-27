LIBERTY — International Plastic Modelers Society, Western Missouri 2021 Modelfest will begin with registration at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, 1815 W. Liberty Drive.
Awards start at 3 p.m.
This year’s special theme is Scale Safari where any subject can be named or fashioned after an animal.
The entry fees are $10 for the first three entries for adults and an additional $1 for the next subsequent entries. Juniors, who are under 17, are free. Walk-ins are $3 for adults and kids under 12 are free.
