2nd Neal Day Memorial Ride and Poker Run return

SMITHVILLE — Benefiting Valor Ranch, a homeless veteran transitional housing nonprofit organization, the second annual Neal Day Memorial Ride and Poker Run begins with registration at 9 a.m. at Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson Post 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Cost to participate is $25 per biker, $20 per car driver and $10 each for bike or car passengers.
For more information, call Debbie Childress at 769-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.