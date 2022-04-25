Since donated blood has a limited shelf life, supplies must be regularly replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products for those who need them. To that end, four area blood drives will seek to collect blood products for the American Red Cross and its partners.
"With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths," states a release from the Red Cross.
Upcoming blood drives in Clay County will be:
• 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6 at Clay County Public Health Center, located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty;
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9, at Pleasant Valley Church, 1600 N. Highway 291;
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, at Northland Mission Church, 600 NW 110th Terrace in Kansas City; and
• 1 to 5 p.m. May 17, at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 NE 72nd St., Gladstone.
