LIBERTY — Asking Phyllis Breeden’s four daughters to describe their mother, the narrative is: “Our mom is cool, friendly, kind, funny and hardworking. She does everything for her family above herself.”
For Breeden, being the mom to two sets of twin girls that are 22 months apart is that proverbial challenge times four mixed with all the blessings imaginable.
Jaden and Julia, the fraternal twins, will be 16 on Tuesday, May 10. The Liberty sophomores are wrapping up their school year, but it was the wrestling season that might have been a highlight. Both girls went to state. Jaden took third and Julia earned sixth place.
The younger identical twins, Sandy and Lilly, who are eighth-graders at Liberty Middle School, also wrestle. Next year, Breeden will have all four of her girls in high school.
Ironically, Breeden wanted four boys and one daughter when she was a younger girl herself.
“I remember my brother taking care of me,” she said. “Now, I have four wrestlers. I am that mom of four kids. I was a registered nurse with my degree from William Jewell, but when the girls were babies, I gave up my career to be a mom. The need was greater at home.”
Now, she works with her husband at the family business, Van’s Fence, LLC.
The girls have been wrestling for five years. Prior to that, they were involved in karate. Breeden and her husband, Jerame Breeden, wanted the girls to learn self-defense.
“We talk all the time about safety,” she said. “Park under a light in a store parking lot, watch your surroundings and don’t have your face buried in your cellphone.”
Wrestling came when the girls decided, at the recommendation of their dad and uncle, the sport might be the way to go. The family found the Excelsior Springs Youth Wrestling Club and coach Brandy Dolt.
“They fell in love and within just a few months, they were competing,” Phyllis said. “I like watching the girls’ commitment and their strong work ethic. Wrestling’s physically and mentally tough. Life’s challenges are tough, but can be met when they work hard.”
Eventually, the family became part of Victory Wrestling Club in Liberty.
“As a mom, your heart is attached to them,” she explained. “With all four girls, my goal is to be present in their lives, support their goals. I am their biggest fan and supporter, whether they win or lose.”
The girls aren’t afraid of a few bruises or bumps, the matriarch said.
“They will put on that singlet and head gear, but they are also comfortable in pretty dresses and heels for a wedding or church,” said the mom of four.
Starting in the fall, Julia and Jaden will be juniors and Sandy and Lilly will be freshmen.
“There will be challenges to that as well, despite people telling me that won’t I be lucky with all of them under one school roof,” Phyllis said. “Every morning, I get up and say a prayer. I then tell them to be smart, be kind, be true to yourself, be good and be honest. If you question a decision, ask yourself, ‘What would Mom think of this?’ I want my girls to be good people who treat others with kindness.”
Phyllis herself attempts to serve as that example, “If I could spread kindness like confetti, I would.”
In the Breeden home, Phyllis, who comes from a large Italian family, brings everyone together to make meals. She feeds the girls’ friends, too.
“When we were growing up, my mother was always cooking so gatherings were in the kitchen,” Phyllis said. “I made sure my kitchen was that way, too.”
While the Breeden family is busy with tournaments and the family business, Phyllis does give herself a monthly treat: getting a full-body massage.
Lilly said the daughters might get a massage gift card for their mom.
“She always puts everyone else before herself,” Lilly said. “She reminds us to be careful who we are friends with so we don’t get hurt. She is so very kind. I don’t know where I would be without her.”
Julia appreciates her mom’s hardworking nature.
“She has taught us so many lessons such as be careful what you say if don’t want others to say that about you. When I’m older, I want to take care of my family the way she has. Plus, she likes wrestling and I think she’s glad we chose it,” she said.
For Jaden, it’s her mother’s genuine nature that strikes that first note.
“She tells us to be kind and smile at people because we could be brightening someone’s day,” she said. “My mom is cool and a little crazy, but she’s super supportive and a good wrestling mom.”
Sandy echoed her sisters’ words saying her mother is “caring, making sure others are happy and that they see her kindness.”
“That kindness makes a good impression on others,” she said. “She is funny and understands us.”
