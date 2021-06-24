4th Annual Quilt Walk Saturday

LIBERTY — Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic took down a lot of events and that community togetherness was missing. Even into the early months of this year, Quilting is My Therapy owner and creator Angela Walters wasn’t sure that the annual quilt walk would take place.
“However, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc., the staff here and the downtown businesses joined in and said to give it a go,” Walters said.
The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
So there will be 12 businesses to feature one of the quilt blocks on the newly designed quilt created by Walters titled “Saturday Stroll,” which encourages quilters to visit the downtown. Finishing instructions will be located at Walters’ store, 2 E. Franklin St.
“The first couple years were wildly popular,” she said. “We are unsure of the turnout but we are planning for patterns for around 450 participants. I believe we are all cautiously optimistic. After all, planning is the ultimate form of hope.”
Walters, whose Liberty retail store is nearing its sixth anniversary, said quilters in general are shoppers. They will even have a chance to see her new fabric collection.
“This is going to be a quilt that has that exclusivity to it,” she said.
During the Quilt Walk, quilters and families will be treated to view an array of quilts while wandering in and around participating businesses.
“I am honored that other businesses are taking a chance too,” she said.
Along with picking up the quilt block patterns, Walters will be available for some meet and greets at SquareWork, next door to Walters’ shop.
“My team has really stepped up to see this into fruition,” she said. “The help from others is great too. I know that I am a quilter and a consumer. I believe people will come here and have a good time. If they come early, they can partake of the farmers market or if they come later, the cars that will be on display for cruise night will be driving in.”
To begin the quilt walk, guests will need to stop at the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. office at 118 N. Main St. for a map. To get a better head count, free tickets are available online at historicdowntownliberty.org/current-events.
