While most pet owners understand that fireworks can be hard on pets, the Humane Society of Missouri offers some other tips to keep pets safe, healthy, and happy:
• Extreme heat. Keep the Humane Society of Missouri’s lifesaving motto in mind: “70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!” When the temperature outside is 70 degrees or higher, the temperature inside the car can reach more than 100 degrees in minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked, or the car is in the shade. If you see an animal in heat-related distress act immediately by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.
• Don’t let your pet eat food they normally wouldn’t. According to the Humane Society press release, foods that are part of the Fourth of July barbecue can give them severe indigestion and diarrhea, and this is particularly true for older animals with specific nutritional requirements. Foods like onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins and salt can be toxic to pets. If you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, ensure they are out of a pet’s reach; if ingested, alcohol has the potential to poison your pets.
• Be aware of poison hazards. Many substances found at a summer cookout or campsite can be harmful to pets if ingested. Don’t put any bug spray or sunscreen on your pets that is not made for animal use. Do not allow your animals to play with glowsticks or luminescent jewelry. Keep citronella candles, charcoal and other fire accelerants away. These substances can cause irritation, stomach problems or even respiratory failure in extreme cases. If you think your pet has been poisoned, call your veterinarian or the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America at 314-951-1534 immediately.
• Fireworks are no fun for pets. The bright lights and loud noises of fireworks are often frightening and disorienting for pets. A dog’s ears, on average, are four times more sensitive than humans, so no matter how well-adapted you think your animal may be, it is usually better to keep them at home in a quiet and calming place. If you plan to host your own display, keep your furry friend away from the fireworks, as exposure to a lit firework could result in severe burns to a curious pet. Additionally, many substances used to create color in fireworks, like potassium nitrate, arsenic, and other heavy metals can be toxic if swallowed.
• Keep ID tags and microchips up to date. Some pets can become so frightened by fireworks that they run away scared. Without proper identification it will be much harder to find them if they get lost. Always make sure that all ID tags are properly affixed to your pet’s collar and that they have your current contact information, including your cell phone number. Consider fitting your pet with microchip identification and ensure your registration, pet license information, and photos are up to date, just in case you have to retrieve them from a shelter.
In case of any pet emergencies, call your veterinarian or the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America at 314-951-1534 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.