The AARP Tax-Aide program will provide free federal and state tax preparation for taxpayers with low-to-moderate incomes. There is no age limit or requirement to be an AARP member. Of special interest for seniors is the Missouri Property Tax Credit where certain individuals may be eligible to receive up to $1,100 for real estate taxes paid or $750 for rent paid.
This service will be available on Mondays and Fridays at Pleasant Valley Church, 1600 Missouri Route 291, Liberty, and Tuesdays and Saturdays at Antioch Bible Church, 800 NE 72nd St., in Gladstone. Additional information may be obtained and reservations made by contacting 200-7833 or 659-1747 for Pleasant Valley Church and for Antioch Church contact 417-754-0321 or 809-2975.
What you will need to bring:
• Photo identification for taxpayer and spouse
• Social Security cards for all household members
• IRS letter(s) regarding Advance Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments
• Last two years of income tax return
• Income documents (all W-2s, 1099s, etc)
• Rent documentation if filing for the Property Tax Credit
• Daycare and/or education information if applicable
• Interest/dividend information
Information for itemized deductions if applicable – including but not limited to:
• Mortgage interest
• Medical expenses and health insurance premiums
• Paid real estate and property taxes
• Information on any contributions
