CLAY COUNTY — In addition to the Clay County Public Health Center testing site at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Clay County.
One site in Kearney is a partnership between a local church, Clay County Public Health, the Missouri National Guard and state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Testing will be available Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8, at First United Methodist in Kearney, 1000 E. Missouri Highway 92. Registration is open to Missouri residents.
“The test is a PCR test done by a nasal anterior nares swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test,” states a state health department release about the type of tests being performed at the pop-up mobile site.
In addition to the Kearney testing site, pop-up testing sites elsewhere in the county will also be hosted by Heart to Heart International, KU Medical Center and Kansas City Direct Primary Care.
“The focus of this free testing will be for asymptomatic individuals and essential workers with inadequate access to testing. However, anyone is welcome,” states a release on the county public health website.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 2, at Good Samaritan Center, 108 N. Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs; and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Lawson City Park, located in the 100 block of West 4th Street in Lawson.
For more details on how to register for a test at these and other testing sites available in Clay County, visit clayhealth.com/285/COVID-19-Testing.
