American Pickers coming to Missouri

Calling all Missouri pickers, "American Pickers," the longtime running History Channel show, is coming to Missouri in May.
The pickers are looking for spots to stop and pick throughout the state that are full of "rusty gold." Only private collections, not stores, will be considered.
If you have property that you would like considered for a stop, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) OLD-RUST. You can also share your spots and pictures with the show on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericanPickers.
The shows producers said where stops in Missouri will be is being determined by the submissions provided. Submissions should include your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos.
