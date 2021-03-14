The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has an urgent need for volunteers who can assist virtually and in person for disaster response. Volunteers are also needed to support blood drives and transport blood to hospitals, according to a press release.
“We are gearing up for spring disaster response needs such as flooding and tornadoes and we need additional volunteers,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer. “Throughout the pandemic, our volunteers have continued supporting disasters locally and nationally. Some traveled to serve states hit with hurricanes, wildfires or tornadoes, while many helped with the response from their home.”
Volunteers are also needed as greeters and to help blood donors check in at local blood drives and to transport life-saving blood to local hospitals.
“Interested volunteers may join a virtual informational session to learn more before signing up,” said Kobi Gillespie, regional volunteer services officer. “These are held several times a month to help individuals learn about opportunities and how the Red Cross operates.”
Volunteers make up at least 90 % of the Red Cross workforce and hold positions at all levels throughout the organization, including leadership roles. To sign up for an upcoming virtual informational session, go to redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair.
Upcoming virtual sessions are: noon Thursday, March 18; 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23; noon Thursday, April 1; 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6; noon Thursday, April 15; 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20; and noon Thursday, April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.