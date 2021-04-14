Over the last year, families all over the world have been tested — emotionally and physically — by COVID-19. According to a release from the Red Cross, frontline workers like U.S. military service members have not stopped throughout this pandemic and this service takes a toll on them as well as their children. To honor these children, April was designated Month of the Military Child.
“All members of a military family serve, including military children who often experience frequent moves, multiple schools, parental separation and, in some cases, the loss of a parent,” said April Simpson, Red Cross' regional service to Armed Forces director for the Missouri/Arkansas region. “At the American Red Cross, we know that support for military families as a whole helps develops strong, resilient military kids.”
In the region, military kids and parents can find a variety of resources through the Red Cross to get additional support, including:
• Virtual mental wellness courses offered by mental health professionals for kids and parents to combat feelings of stress. A variety of courses are available to help military families connect during this difficult time, including tips for service members on how to reconnect with their children when they return from deployments and planning for how to manage extended periods of separation.
• Families facing financial hardship can apply for financial assistance through the Red Cross in conjunction with the Military Aid Societies by calling the Red Cross Hero Care Network toll-free at (877) 272-7337 or by contacting their local Red Cross.
• If a military child or spouse experiences an emergency, they can send an emergency message to the deployed parent to alert them through our Red Cross Hero Care Network or by downloading and sending a message through the Red Cross Hero Care App.
