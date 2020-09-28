LIBERTY — Tyler and Michael Anderson, sons of late Betty Lou and Denny Anderson, have been diligent, albeit even dogged in their pursuits to find collaboration and seek out a way to make a dog park to honor their parents a reality.
Betty Lou, who taught special education found a second calling and launched All Your Pets, a service business, in 2005. She also served on the board of directors of Liberty Parks and Recreation. Unfortunately, she passed away in the summer of 2016. A year and a half later, Denny passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.
To honor their legacy, a proposed dog park is now going to be part of Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., across from Fire Station No. 1. The sons have been part of the meetings to move the dog park forward.
The dog park will be tucked into the northwestern corner of the park where the former playground equipment had to be removed for city sewer and water connections. One of the entrances could be off North Morse Avenue.
Brandi Atwell and Aimee Gray from A3G Architects have been working on the design and helping fundraise.
Atwell said the park could be constructed in two phases if the idea passes a vote by the City Council.
The first phase would include purchasing fencing, gates, waste receptacles and perhaps one monument.
This phase could be completed for around $35,600. Atwell said there are grants the group plans on seeking to help offset costs. Plus, on Saturday, Sept. 26, about 30 volunteers came out to do some painting of the bathrooms, brush removal and other maintenance.
“We believe people will be walking to the park,” Atwell said. “Grass seed will be next after the parks department removes the old kiddie swimming pool that was turned up. Then the fence will go up. The monuments will probably go up late this year or early next. We have raised $28,000 which started with the donations to honor the Andersons and have $13,000 to go.”
At a previous meeting, Parks Director BJ Staab said parks staff will be in the park daily, cleaning up trash.
“Dog waste will be removed daily,” he said. “We will continue to have a visible presence in the park.”
