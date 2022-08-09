LIBERTY — The efforts to see a dog park in Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., have been part of conversations around downtown Liberty for about three years.

In late July, the Anderson Dog Park was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. The efforts of the park also united the Liberty Parks Department, Parks Board and Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.