LIBERTY — The efforts to see a dog park in Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., have been part of conversations around downtown Liberty for about three years.
In late July, the Anderson Dog Park was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce. The efforts of the park also united the Liberty Parks Department, Parks Board and Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.
When the late Denny and Betty Lou Anderson passed, the family encouraged donations to HDLI. The Andersons, especially Betty Lou, loved animals. She even had her own pet-sitting service, All Your Pets.
The dog park is tucked into the northwestern corner of the park, where the former playground equipment had to be removed for city sewer and water connections. One of the entrances is off North Morse Avenue.
Brandi Atwell and Aimee Gray from A3G Architects along with the late Vicki Vance, the former HDLI executive director, moved the project forward over the past few years.
The park includes benches, fencing to keep even larger dogs inside and play/agility equipment installed by Troop 376 Eagle Scout Zack Walsh, a rising junior at Liberty North High School. He organized more than 20 scouts and other volunteers to build the small course.
Walsh and his crew were among many who volunteered in the park. Liberty Rotary members donated their time, too. There have been workdays over the past year.
“Having the volunteers has kept labor costs down,” Gray said.
Tyler and Michael Anderson, sons, and Martha Reppert, Betty Lou’s sister, helped cut the ribbon at the dog park gate. The brothers praised the efforts of donors and volunteers.
“This is such an incredible gift to the city,” Tyler said.
Anissa Wolfe, who lives near the dog park, also serves on the Liberty Parks Board, a recommending body that encouraged the collective efforts to see the park into fruition. The Liberty Parks Department helps maintain the park stewardship.
“As a neighbor and board member, I also take pride in this park’s growth,” she said. “This addition draws from the local neighborhoods and there is diversity here. It’s a cool place to be.”
