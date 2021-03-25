LIBERTY — To continue moving forward with a grand opening later this spring, a work day at Anderson Dog Park is being scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
The dog park, which is inside Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., honors the legacy of the late Betty Lou and Denny Anderson, who were dog lovers. Donations in their memory have been given to Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. With those donations and other fundraising, the efforts are continuing to fence in an area for the small, forthcoming pocket dog park.
To donate, visit historicdowntownliberty.org/dog-park.
