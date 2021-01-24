Annunciation Church in Kearney turns 35

KEARNEY — Back on Jan. 19, 1986, Bishop John J. Sullivan consecrated the then newly-built Catholic Church of the Annunciation on North Jefferson Street.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the parish community celebrated the 35th anniversary of that dedication. Members of the parish gathered for a special Mass, “On the Anniversary of the Dedication of a Church,” according to a press release.
Catholic Christians have been worshiping in Kearney since at least 1881, when the Official Catholic Directory for that year explains that Catholics were served through parishes in Liberty. Catholics in Kearney and Holt continued to gather and worship through the years, eventually organizing as the Kearney-Holt Catholic Community. This group petitioned Bishop Sullivan to become a formal parish in 1983, which the bishop granted, naming the parish Church of the Annunciation. On March 21, 1984, members of the parish gather in a formal “Entrustment to Our Lady.”
For most of the parish history, even before formally becoming a parish, the Missionaries of the Precious Blood provided assistance to the parish, either by offering sacramental services or pastoral leadership. Pastoral leadership of the parish returned to the direct responsibility of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on July 1, 2020.
The principal celebrant of the anniversary Mass was the associate pastor, Fr. Bill Fox and the previous pastor, Fr. Al Ebach who preached the homily. The first pastor of Church of the Annunciation, Fr. Ken Criqui, who is currently pastor at St. Mary’s Church in Carrolton and Sacred Heart Mission in Norborne, and the current parish administrator, Fr. Terrell Finnell, pastor at Good Shepherd Church, Smithville, concelebrated the Mass.
In his homily, Ebach noted that the parish was begun “because people wanted to worship, they wanted to participate with each other as a community of faith.” Continuing, Ebach said, “This is a great history, not just putting up the bricks or whatever else makes up this church, but it’s about people who wanted to be a worshiping community.”
The Mass was livestreamed, and given COVID-19 concerns, former parish administrator Sr. Colette Baldwin, and former pastor Fr. John Wolf, participated virtually. Both offered greetings by writing. Baldwin wrote, “Parishioners have shown that being followers of Christ is your ministry and mission still to this day.” Wolf wrote, “Annunciation parish was formed from the groundwork of community and a desire for the Eucharist.”
In his closing remarks, Fox thanked the community for their “bold witness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
In lieu of a reception, cookies baked by parishioners and wrapped individually, were given out as they left church. The recording of the Mass is still available at the Church of the Annunciation’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.