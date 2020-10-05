LIBERTY — The Liberty Christmas Tree Program is designed to lend a hand to disadvantaged families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season, according to the city’s community services which is part of the parks and recreation department.
This program is made possible by the countless volunteers and donors who help the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Commission raise funds and organize donations. In 2019, the group raised $48,000 through individual and business donations for gifts, perishable food items and other necessities. Plus the group provided food and gifts to 300 families with 800 children and 135 other adult households.
The applications for the 2020 Liberty Christmas Tree Program are now open and the online application is available at www.libertymo.gov/lcct. Applications close Friday, Nov. 6.
Along with applications and donors, the program also needs volunteers to adopt families, shop, and deliver food to households without children. Shopper meetings will be Dec. 1 to 3. The delivery date is Dec. 12.
As an example, $40 will provide gifts for one child and $100 provides nonperishable items plus turkey, eggs, milk and butter to one family. Donations can be made online at lcctc.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay?total=0.00 or by mail at Liberty Community Christmas Tree, 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty, MO 64068.
