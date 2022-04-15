SMITHVILLE — Attempted suicide survivor Kevin Hines will be in Smithville in May to share his message of hope, healing and recovery. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.
Now, he teaches people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with resilience. He will bring this message to Smithville at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the Smithville High School Performing Arts Center, 645 S. Commerce Ave.
This event is provided free by St. Luke’s North Hospital and auxiliary, Tri-County Mental Health Services and Smithville School District.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to youth.gov, this month raises awareness of trauma and the impact it can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children, families and communities.
Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans' lives, and to celebrate recovery from mental illness.
