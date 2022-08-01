August brings awareness to Mo ABLE program for those with disabilities

August is #ABLEtoSave Month. Sponsored by the ABLE National Resource Center, #ABLEtoSave Month strives to raise awareness about ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, and their benefits for individuals with disabilities.
MO ABLE, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in April, allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $16,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and Social Security.
“MO ABLE can have a lifechanging impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said. “Empowering individuals with disabilities to save their own money without the fear of losing necessary federal benefits is a huge step forward. Spreading the word about MO ABLE has been a priority for me since I took office in 2019. In that time, the program has more than tripled in size and remains one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.
The program has 3,200 accounts and over $23 million assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country. Learn more about MO ABLE at moable.com.
