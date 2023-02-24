LIBERTY — Bob and Bridget Bagby have joined a growing list of notable politicians, community and business leaders and other civic-minded individuals as the 2021-22 Liberty Sertoma’s Service to Mankind award recipients. The couple received the award Thursday, Feb. 23.
Bob said he is humbled to receive the award from his hometown.
“When the theater closed down due to the pandemic, we had lines of people in cars, buying our popcorn to support us and our employees,” Bridget said.
Liberty Sertoma Club’s sponsorship chair Scott Page said for more than 50 years, the club has been honoring the who’s who in Liberty. The award honors non-members that make "an impact on the community, state or all mankind."
“The recipients are the most outstanding people,” he said. “They are ministers, mayors, public servants … .For the Sertomans in the room, we are celebrating our day as we get to honor those who make our lives better, enriching this town and adding to the community success.”
The Bagbys were nominated by Sertoma Club member Becca Birlingmair, who read the nomination letter.
The movie business is not only a part of their daily lives, it's a part of Bob and Bridget Bagby’s family’s heritage. Bob Bagby and Bridget Bills married in 1980 and officially merged their two respective family theaters into one company. On Jan. 1, 1980, Bob and Bridget assumed leadership of B & B Theatres.
Since their union in 1980, the Bagbys have been longtime supporters of The Children’s Charity, a nationwide organization benefitting disabled or underprivileged children all over the country. Bob and Bridget are also working to expand inclusion efforts including free sensory backpacks, enabling individuals with sensory needs to enjoy movies. B & B Theaters also offer sensory-friendly showtimes that feature brighter lights and lower audio, open-caption showtimes, assistive hearing and captioning devices as well as descriptive audio devices.
The Bagbys are also supporters of Liberty’s Freedom House, which opened in 2008. A kick-off event was held at the Liberty Theater and more than $1 million raised to support Freedom House, which "houses organizations that support faith-based and other social and human services providers that are meeting the needs of the less fortunate without discrimination and helping individuals and families to improve their quality of life.”
Bob served on the first board of directors, which raised the funds and oversaw the building of Freedom House. Bridget served on the board of Hillcrest, helping those in need obtain daily-life resources. The couple also served as co-chairs of the committee that raised funds to build the new St. James Catholic Church.
Bob also served as a member of the Corbin Theatre board for years. Bridget is a member and host of the Liberty Giving Circle and both are currently serving as honorary hosts for the KC Jazz Orchestra.
