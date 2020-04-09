Balloon artists bring One Million Bubbles of Hope to Liberty neighborhood

LIBERTY — Balloons bring smiles to the faces of people of all ages. The worldwide professional balloon artist community will help people find their smiles and create joy during this challenging time. Kansas City area artists John and Johnna Perry of Up, Up & Away! will be participating in this unique event with a balloon sculpture installation in Liberty.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12, more than 700 artists from around the world are participating in “One Million Bubbles of Hope.” The goal is to use One Million Balloons to create millions of smiles in a time when smiles are much needed.
The first One Million Bubbles was held on March 26 with more than 350 designers participating from 15 countries. The Up, Up & Away! artists sculpted their signature Balloon Baubles to frame a sidewalk chalk art Fun Zone for their neighbors to enjoy while on walks close to home.
“With the uncertainty we are all experiencing right now, we knew we had to do something. We have seen the power of balloons to create smiles in our 24 years of business in the KC area and knew we had the perfect way to create a bit of fun, joy, even silliness,” said Johnna Perry, co-owner of Up, Up & Away!
Perry said the display should be up by mid-morning Saturday, April 11 and be up through the weekend. Up, Up & Away! will again participate in this artistic movement by creating a spring-themed balloon sculpture installations in the 1300 block of Barford Drive in Liberty, close to their home and studio. The artists hope to create a happy memory for their neighbors.
In observance of the stay-at-home order, Up, Up & Away has not been selling or delivering balloons, but instead have switched to creating sculptures and sharing photos of “virtual balloon requests,” a social media photo share of a balloon sculpture created by request to celebrate life’s important moments with balloons.
This weekend is a chance to expand beyond the computer and phone screens and bring the whimsical joy of balloons to their neighborhood, Perry said.
