LIBERTY — Jackie Murtha is one busy woman. She has been involved in the Liberty Sertoma Club for 30 years and currently serves as Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.’s board treasurer. She has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer for 22 years as well as a Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce member since 1990. She has served on the board three times.
The Clay County Savings Bank vice president took the inaugural Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce in late 2018, which recognizes an individual that made a noteworthy contribution over and above regular employment duties that contribute to advancement in the community.
Murtha is also a breast cancer survivor, conquering one of the worst diagnoses out there: triple negative breast cancer.
“There’s no family history of breast cancer,” she said. “I didn’t have the BRCA genes either. I was an anomaly.”
Murtha’s journey began on Jan. 2, 2020, when she went in for a regular mammogram, but told the staff she had a peach pit-sized lump in her left breast. That shifted her into a different testing and eventually a sonogram.
“I was scheduled for a biopsy a couple days later,” she said. “On Jan. 7, cancer was confirmed.”
Dr. Amy Patel at Liberty Hospital was the radiologist who diagnosed her.
“I remember her telling me that it’s not the news we wanted,” Murtha said. “Dr. Patel asked me where I wanted to get treated. My friend had good luck with KU Med Center. Everything was so quick. I got an appointment within a week.”
The next week Murtha had her chemo port put in.
“Then a couple days after the port was placed, I started chemo. My schedule was chemo once a week every three weeks and I ended up with six rounds. I knew after that I would have a bilateral mastectomy. The doctors gave the option to have both removed and I went for both. I chose not to do reconstruction at my age. After all, I have always felt comfortable with who I am.”
Murtha praises Patel, KU Cancer Center oncologist Dr. Marci Allen and Dr. Elizabeth Butler, St. Luke’s breast surgeon, for her diagnosis and treatment.
All the treatment and surgeries took place during the height of the COVID pandemic. However, her support system came out in many ways, including a friend who brought over a 24-pack of toilet paper.
“My family was amazing, especially my husband Barry and daughter Shelby; my work family was amazing, too,” she said. “My friends were great. My daughter Shelby’s basketball team she played with from 12 to 14 ended up doing a drive-by parade which was so much fun.”
Bank president Mario Usera said Murtha is part of the family at Clay County Savings Bank.
”We all reacted as we would have if it was a member of own family. She means so much to all of us,” he said. “Unfortunately, breast cancer was all too familiar for many of us. It was also during the beginning of the COVID pandemic, which made it a little more difficult.”
During chemo treatments, Murtha scheduled them for Thursday and would work a partial day. Chemo treatments would take four to five hours.
“You are part of a group going through chemo as well,” she said. “I’m never afraid of a stranger and appreciated hearing their stories. The one thing that got me was the lack of good snacks. The bank did a snack drive and I took quite a bit over to KU Cancer Center.”
Her snack of choice: fruit snacks.
Murtha came to work on Friday. However, the injection that boosted her white blood cell count wiped her out for the weekend.
“I was fortunate that I never had nausea,” she said. “I did lose my hair. I spent money on a wig and hated it. I wore turbans. I was worried and didn’t want to scare by customers. I hated that wig.”
Other cravings were satisfied by friends and neighbors. Neighbor Rob Adams figured out how to make her root beer popsicles. Classy Chocolates owners Brittney White and her mother Sheri Metcalf brought Murtha strawberry cake.
“My last day of chemo, I ran errands, but didn’t realize I had friends and neighbors waiting 90 minutes with signs and refreshments, celebrating that big day,” she said.
Murtha attributes her positive mental outlook to her outcome.
“I am of the belief that I was mentally prepared for it all,” she explained. “I didn’t want cancer, but I had fabulous doctors. If I had a question, I called and they provided answers. I cried a little bit, but there were no real meltdowns. I was not that person who sat in the house saying, ‘Woe is me.’ Find a hobby and stay busy.”
Murtha continues to share her experiences and advice.
“If anyone listens, get your mammogram,” she said. “I hadn’t gotten one three years prior. Listen to your body. Get a colonoscopy and those flu shots.“
Murtha continues to be seen by an oncologist every six months. She is two and a half years out of her initial diagnosis.
“Life is too short to put off the stuff you want to do,” she said. “The first year after, I took four trips. Do the stuff that makes you happy. You never know if you will get those chances again. I hope not to go through this again, but matter what, cancer doesn’t control me.”
