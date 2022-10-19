Jackie Murtha chemo.jpg

Jackie Murtha wore the same shirt to chemo every session because it reminded her of some of her favorite things in the world: her daughter, her love of Oregon and the beach.

LIBERTY — Jackie Murtha is one busy woman. She has been involved in the Liberty Sertoma Club for 30 years and currently serves as Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.’s board treasurer. She has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer for 22 years as well as a Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce member since 1990. She has served on the board three times.

The Clay County Savings Bank vice president took the inaugural Bill Kersten Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce in late 2018, which recognizes an individual that made a noteworthy contribution over and above regular employment duties that contribute to advancement in the community.

