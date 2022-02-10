Pitmasters throughout the region are preparing to fire up their grills to enter the first Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship. This competition comes with a total purse of $46,000 and the opportunity to set up shop for a year at a barbeque-themed restaurant inside the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
The Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship is set for June 10-11, at Worth Harley-Davidson near the airport in Kansas City. The Outstanding Hospitality Management Group has partnered with the Kansas City Barbeque Society and Old-World Spices & Seasonings to present this barbeque contest, per a release.
“When we think of Kansas City we think of barbeque and OHM is committed to delivering a uniquely Kansas City barbeque experience to visitors at the airport,” said Milan Patel, president, and chief executive officer of OHM. “This competition, the winning pitmaster or cook team, and the barbeque restaurant are the first of their kind anywhere in the world. Our commitment to ‘local means local’ is evident in our many partnerships to deliver the food and beverage offerings at the New Terminal at KCI and extending into this competition.”
Each year, the newly-crowned Grand Champion will receive a licensing opportunity for one year in an 8,000-square-foot restaurant located in Concourse B at KCI. The menu will feature the award-winning recipes as part of the overall concessions program to celebrate local restaurateurs and showcase Kansas City businesses. Additional restaurant features will include The Barbeque Hall of Fame with images, memorabilia, and information about the Kansas City Barbeque Society, American Royal World Series of Barbecue™, and Operation BBQ Relief. There will also be the Meat Mitch BBQ dining experience in Concourse A with a fun backyard patio design.
“From the inception of the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport we have been intent on having local flavor throughout the facility,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein. “Having competition-winning barbecue offerings that change each year perfectly fits the bill.”
Competition qualifications and how to enter
Pitmasters who wish to compete in the Made for KC BBQ Championship must meet the following qualifications by the date of the competition:
• Based in Kansas or Missouri
• Located within 60 miles of Kansas City International Airport
• KCBS registered pitmaster for at least one year prior to the date of the competition
• Competed in a minimum of three KCBS-sanctioned barbeque competitions in the past three years (2019-2021)
Interested teams can register online through the KCBS website at kcbs.us, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 through midnight Feb. 20. All qualified entries will be placed into a drawing for the 35 available spots. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 21and will be shown on Facebook Live. Those chosen will be notified by KCBS.
