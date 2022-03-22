CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be wary of calls with a caller claiming to be Sheriff Will Akin.
In a social media post, the office said deputies and Liberty police have received reports this month of someone calling residents saying they have missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a fine by gift card.
“If that sounds ridiculous, it’s because it’s obviously a scam,” states the sheriff’s office.
Scam calls can be reported at the sheriff's office non-emergency line by calling 407-3750.
