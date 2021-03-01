LIBERTY — Scott Green has shaped a second family with his running community, which knows him as “the Bearded Runner.” On Sunday, Feb. 28, Green ran four miles which officially completed his task to run all the streets in Liberty.
“I was able to run 250 miles in less than 60 runs,” Green explained. “While that may not seem like a lot for many people, it was hours of planning.”
During 2020, Green slowed some, but in 2021, he found a renewed energy and dedication to complete running the Liberty streets.
“On Jan. 25, I was about 70% complete and had run 448 streets out of 639,” he said. “Since that day, I have run over 83 miles in 31 days, to finish the streets in Liberty.”
Green said he started running in late 2015 as a way to lose weight.
“I did not know what I was doing and had never run before. So I got a dog named BAE (Bazine Netal) and we just ran,” he explained. “I was 47 years old and I wanted to lose weight and get in better health. I was about to be a grandpa and wanted to be here for them.”
In 2016, he learned of the running community, the races and the stores in the area — Rock & Runnerz (ran from the old Rock & Run on the square), The Running Well Store, Bodies Race Company, Kansas City Running Club, Run 816 and KC Running Company.
“That year I did 40 races including my first half marathon- the Kansas City Half Marathon,” he said. “In 2017, it was what I called ‘the Year of the Group Runs.’ I searched out all the runs and drove all over the Kansas City area and attended 140 group runs and was starting to make some good friends and get recognized.”
During that year, Green completed 16 races and his first full marathon, Route 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
By 2018, Green was seeing changes that worked in his favor.
“The runners I would see frequently were becoming really good friends,” he said. “This Running Family now runs from J&S Pizza. I started working with race directors, was an ambassador for KC Marathon, Liberty Hospital half, Hospital Hill, and many, many more. I also started as a tester for Garmin. I did 40 races including 14 half marathons including the ARGO, which many say is the toughest race in Kansas City and my first triathlon.”
In 2019, Green continued serving as a race ambassador, volunteering, testing and joining many group runs all over town.
“That was the time I started this quest to run every street in the city of Liberty, my home town,” he said. “It was possible to finish in 2019 but with the groups all over the KC area that I had become friends with, I could not dedicate the time and I injured my ankle so was not running as much.”
Green still did 40 races including nine half marathons. He tackled the ARGO again, but the winter version this year. In 2020, like many Green hit that wall in March when his running slowed and he had to learn to find a new purpose during the pandemic.
“Running in general had reinvented itself and has done so,” he said. “I did 40 races including 18 virtual races.”
As he and his wife Faye and the rest of the running crew headed to Jousting Pigs for a celebration, Green said he has been in Liberty for about a dozen years. His daughter Sarah Green and her dog Sofie also run as well.
“I’m so proud of you,” she said to Green, giving him a hug. “You have made lots of friends.”
Green agreed as he hugged her.
“I have added to family,” he said.
As to what is next, the Rock & Runnerz may take on running through the streets of Glenaire, which he said can be accomplished in one run.
“Maybe we will look at Kearney too,” he said.
