LIBERTY — Scott Green has shaped a second family with his running community, which knows him…
Spring ahead two years, Green is taking on a new challenge: Stage 4 colon cancer.
“More than two years ago, I started getting in shape, losing 58 pounds, running and then hiring a running coach and a personal trainer,” he said. “I realized that all this training, it’s been my way to be in the best shape I can to fight this. I have been preparing myself for the last two years to fight this cancer.”
His wife, Faye Green, has been by his side through his steps to reclaim his health and now with this diagnosis.
Scott knew something wasn’t right on his birthday, March 21, the day he turned 55.
“I was scheduled for a five-mile run on Cliff Drive with a friend,” he explained. “We met and ran, but I couldn’t catch my breath.”
Scott had been training for the Liberty Half Marathon from mid-November 2022 as part of a 16-week plan.
“However, it took until April 6 when I started having additional symptoms,” he said. “I self-diagnosed myself with SIBO or small intestine bacteria overgrowth and changed my diet to help alleviate bloating and pain. I couldn’t run. Walking was a chore. I went on antibiotics and three days later, I felt pretty good.”
By mid-April, Scott went to the doctor and received a diagnosis of stress and gas. He did eventually receive the test for bacteria overgrowth, which ended up with a gastroenterology specialist visit. A CT scan at the end of April revealed colon cancer on the right side and a mass in the cecum. The cancer has also metastasized to the liver and the right lung. There is also a mass on the abdominal wall.
Megan Frayley and Tom Johnson served as Scott’s “pea pod” during the pandemic. The three helped each other through the pandemic.
Scott had his first round of chemotherapy on May 24 after a second CT scan showed growth of the masses.
“We are going to fight this,” Faye said. The couple will celebrate 28 years of marriage on July 4. “When we were told, my life changed, too.”
Things took a different turn earlier this week. Scott was sent to the hospital with severe pain. He required emergency surgery after the cancer caused the intestinal wall to weaken. Mixed with a partial obstruction from the mass and the pressure, it caused an intestinal wall to rupture.
In a Facebook post, Faye shared that the hope is surgery will provide “relief from the abdominal swelling, the inability to eat, the constant abdominal pain... . All will hopefully resolve after surgery, and chemo can resume once he’s healed from surgery.”
Faye, who works as an optician, said she has used the bulk of her vacation time, but wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“Knowing Faye is in the house is such a comfort,” Scott said. “We are learning together in this. She calms me down.”
The two are holding fast to the support from the area running community, which he describes as overwhelming.
“Just like my running, my injuries, stopping drinking and weight loss, I am being open about the next chapter as well as spreading cancer awareness. This can get anyone,” he said. “I’m not being bashful about sharing this. Runners are appreciative of health awareness issues. I also want to get the word out that we must be our own advocates.”
To help the Greens, runs are being scheduled in his honor and to raise funds for medical treatments. On June 4, there will be the Run This For Scott, starting at Fourth and Delaware streets in Kansas City.
“Folks will be wearing green in my honor,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.