Bearded Runner Scott Green takes on new challenge

Faye and Scott Green take a moment to pause before Scott takes on his fight against colon cancer.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Scott Green, known in the running community as the Bearded Runner, took on the long journey to get in shape and run all the streets in Liberty. He completed that task by March 2021.

Spring ahead two years, Green is taking on a new challenge: Stage 4 colon cancer.

