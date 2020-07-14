Beer crawl, fall festival canceled due to COVID-19

Out of interest for public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, two coming Liberty events have been canceled.
First, the Historic Downtown Liberty Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl event. This event was scheduled for Aug. 22, and it typically brought in around 600 participants to the downtown district.
According to Jameson Howard, executive director of HDLI, the safety of the community is of paramount importance, and the board has ultimately decided to identify and pursue safe alternatives to the usual large public events at this time.
“We still certainly want to be able to support and bring people downtown, but we must do this in ways that are not endangering those that we aim to serve. Along with this, we are still anticipating a successful Christmas in July Sidewalk Sale July 23 to 25. We appreciate (the community) understanding, and we will continue monitoring the situation as these certainly are unpredictable times. Again, we appreciate (the community) understanding and we are doing our best to help serve and strengthen our downtown Liberty community.”
Second, the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce voted to cancel the 2020 Liberty Fall Festival. This decision is in keeping with current social distancing guidelines and the Clay County Public Health Center’s current recommendations, which have an uncertain end date, according to a chamber release.
Artists and vendors who were selected to participate in the 2020 festival will have their fees refunded and be considered as returning vendors in 2021.
“The Fall Festival has been a trademark of Liberty for over four decades. It draws large crowds from all over the Kansas City metro area for a weekend of shopping, family fun, food and local entertainment. It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Liberty Fall Festival. As we have watched the progress of this pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event to keep our community safe and healthy,” said President Gayle Potter, Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 2021 Liberty Fall Festival is scheduled for September 24 through 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.