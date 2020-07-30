Best of the Northland celebrates 30 years of excellence

It’s great to be the bearer of good news. Each summer the staff of the Courier-Tribune and Gladstone Dispatch have the privilege of announcing the winners of our annual Best of the Northland contest. The list of this year’s honorees fills the pages of the special edition published in the July 30 editions of both newspapers.
You’ll find retailers, service providers, health care professionals, educators, entertainment venues and everything in between — all picked by you, our readers and the patrons of these establishments. In the 30 years of this reader’s choice contest, we’ve made this point before, but we can’t say it enough: Shopping local and supporting local enterprise is key to the ongoing vitality of our Northland community. This list is a testament that “shop local” isn’t just a trendy catchphrase. It’s a way of life.
In the spring, the Courier-Tribune and Gladstone Dispatch invite our readers to vote on their favorite people, places and things in more than 140 categories. Ballots appear for multiple weeks in the newspapers and online. This year, more than 63,000 votes were cast, and the results show overwhelming support for the local business community.
In addition to special publication inside the July 30th print editions, recognition continues throughout the year as Best of the Northland banners and shirts are proudly displayed and worn in offices, lobbies, restaurants and shops. The Best of the Northland seal also provides a guide to consumers, who know they can trust the endorsement of their friends and neighbors wherever they see it.
As you flip through these pages, each set of winners includes Gold, Silver and Bronze. The listings for Gold winners also include the winner’s address, phone number, website and a photo or logo wherever possible. We encourage you to try out winners you have not previously patronized and give a second look to winners you already know. Help spread the news of the winning ways of Best of the Northland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.