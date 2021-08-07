Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Library invite the public to attend the virtual program, "Missouri’s and Mexico's Bicentennials: South/North International Trade Begins" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
The program will be held as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.
In 1821 Missouri became a state, and 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of its statehood and its role in developing commerce with Mexico. In that same year, Mexico became a nation, having gained its independence from Spain, states a release about the event.
"Mexico then opened trade with the United States. Hispanic and American entrepreneurs were ready and able to make the Santa Fe Trail a two-way international trade route and a conduit for cultural exchange between the two nations," the release states.
This event is free to virtually attend, but registration is required. Participants can register at mymcpl.org/events/70106/1821-missouri-and-mexicos-bicentennials-southnorth-international-trade-begins-zoom.
Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.
On Aug. 10, the state of Missouri turns 200 years old. In commemoration of the statehood anniversary, Missouri State Parks and the Mid-Continent Library are collaborating on a year-long, virtual lecture series offered every third Thursday of the month. The series explores the Kansas City region’s unique natural, cultural and historical landscapes that contribute to Missouri’s diversity and advancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.