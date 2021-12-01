As many look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade, states a release.
“The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in Delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall,” states the release.
The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
“Locally, the Missouri-Arkansas Red Cross Region has experienced a 13.4% decrease in new blood donors this year,” states the release.
To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).
In addition, there will be blood drives from: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church of Kearney, 1000 E. Missouri Highway 92; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13, at Pleasant Valley Church, 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14, at Smithville fire district, 341 Park Drive.
