The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to “Give Blood to Give Time” and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment, states a release.
According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were delayed or canceled early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments.
“Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products, including platelets, by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer,” states the release.
According to another release shared by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce, in the last two months the Northland region has seen a “rapid increase” in local hospital demand for blood products.
“This is most likely the result of a surge in surgeries and medical are that was postponed during the pandemic,” the release states.
“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”
Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, reducing red blood cell and platelet production. Other times, the cancer itself or surgical procedures cause the need for blood products.
“About six blood products are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood. It is vital that more people donate blood and platelets regularly to meet that need,” states the Red Cross release.
Northlanders can sign up to donate blood products at smarturl.it/CBC_ZipSearchFB and to host a blood drive at smarturl.it/CBC_HostFB. An upcoming blood drive is scheduled in Clay County for 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Smithville Area Fire Protection District headquarters, 341 Park Drive in Smithville.
A blood or platelet donation appointment, can also be scheduled by visiting GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
“The need for blood in cancer treatments is an important and untold story,” said Howard Byck, senior vice president of corporate and sports alliances, American Cancer Society. “The American Cancer Society is excited to be working with the Red Cross on Give Blood to Give Time. Through this partnership, we want people to know there are multiple ways they can help and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.”
