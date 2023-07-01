featured top story Blood drive July 7 in Kearney Jul 1, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — First Christian Church of Kearney will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at 2151 S. Jefferson St.Call (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “FCCKearney” in the code line to schedule an appointment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blood Drive × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney museum features toys of past display 'I wasn't pretty enough!' Original Boy Meets World star explains why she was fired from Disney show 'He left such an impression on me!' Anne Hathaway remembers working with the late Alan Arkin Lindsay Lohan 'definitely wants' more kids 'He will be remembered for changing our culture!' Wendell Pierce on friendship with Michael J. Fox Fireworks sales going strong despite drought and price boosts across St. Louis region Nicholas Alexander Chavez to Take Leave of Absence From ‘General Hospital’ to Film ‘Monster’ Season 2 SAG-AFTRA Extends Contract Deadline, Delaying Potential Actors Strike Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlair Underwood marries Josie Hart in the Dominican RepublicMissouri cities, counties issue burn and firework bans ahead of July 4Local car enthusiast allegedly captures photo of unidentified aerial phenomenon over Liberty SquareMissouri agency warns people to stay away from Coldwater Creek after Boeing chemical spillUPDATE: Water main break closes roads, leads to boil advisoryCiting appeal, judge declines to order Missouri AG to comply with order on abortion initiativeDespite $8 billion surplus, Missouri governor vetoes $550 million in state spendingMartine MichaelHow Gov. Mike Parson’s Approval Compares to the Nation’s Most Popular GovernorsLiberty mayor continues dispute with residents over comments regarding cemetery lot Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
