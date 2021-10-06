KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the meeting room of its Kearney headquarters, 1000 W Missouri Highway 92.
All presenting donors will receive a free digital kitchen thermometer.
To book an appointment to donate, visit {a href=”http://savealifenow.org/group” target=”_blank”}savealifenow.org/group and enter group code “EF2R.” Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status.
For other details, call 903-7355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.