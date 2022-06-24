The American Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day, according to a press release.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There are several chances to donate blood in early July in Clay County:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6, Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St.;
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8, North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St.;
• 1 to 5 p.m. July 12, Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 NE 72nd St.;
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, St. James Lutheran Church, 1104 NE Vivion Road; and
• 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 15, Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive.
