Bluegrass shows comes to Kearney Amphitheater

Missouri River Band will be part of A Dash of Bluegrass, a summer concert on the Kearney Amphitheater stage Saturday, June 25.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — The summer concert schedule for Kearney Amphitheater rolls on this weekend with A Dash of Bluegrass Saturday, June 25. The concert features two bluegrass bands: Missouri River Band and Wood Valley Pickers.

The amphitheater is located in Jesse James Park, north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the shows starts at 7 p.m.

To learn about the show and purchase tickets, visit kearneyamphitheater.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.