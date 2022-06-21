Bluegrass shows comes to Kearney Amphitheater

KEARNEY — The summer concert schedule for Kearney Amphitheater rolls on this weekend with A Dash of Bluegrass Saturday, June 25. The concert features two bluegrass bands: Missouri River Band and Wood Valley Pickers.
The amphitheater is located in Jesse James Park, north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the shows starts at 7 p.m.
To learn about the show and purchase tickets, visit kearneyamphitheater.com.
