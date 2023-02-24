Budgeting for long vacations abroad takes planning

Start shopping destinations to see which locales align with your budget. Compare and contrast estimates as to how much each destination may cost on a daily basis. Prices can vary widely depending on the destination, and this is a great way to some pre-trip notion of what your dream trip will cost.

 Metro Creative

Seniors typically have more time to travel than other groups. That freedom entices many to travel overseas, often for extended periods of time. However, good budgeting works for everyone including families making plans too.

The cost comparison site CostAide indicates that the average two-week vacation for two to Amsterdam can run around $5,000 to $6,000. Lengthen that trip to a month, and a vacation of one’s dreams can set a couple back $12,000. Change the destination and costs could get even higher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.