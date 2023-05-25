SMITHVILLE — There’s a new stop at Paradise Pointe Marina on Smithville Lake, open just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.
Burley’s Deli, 2825 NE 180th St., officially opened May 18. Owners Lisa and Scott Dover took the opportunity to bring their food favorites to the lake. The deli is right on the water, where diners can drive their boats into dock. There is a parking lot above the restaurant where visitors can park vehicles.
“Even the name speaks to what we are offering here,” Scott said. “My great-grandmother Ruth Burley lived in Trenton, Missouri. She and my great-grandfather ran the creamery there. When we had family gatherings there, everything just seemed special.”
The family gatherings included handmade noodles and lots of fellowship.
“When we came here to visit the location, we both knew we wanted a place that offers good food and fellowship,” he said. “The name then clicked, too. It’s truly what Clay County was asking for.”
Lisa said the family wants to integrate into Smithville and become a part of the community.
“Our focus is to be local,” she said. “We will be part of the city’s Whiskey Walk in July.”
Their son, Zane Dover, will be the main family face on site.
Currently, popular offerings include the club sandwich, which features bacon, turkey, ham and American cheese. Hamburger selections are also going over well, Lisa said.
“The pulled pork sandwich is going over well, too,” she said. “The pulled pork is cooked in house.”
Lisa’s favorite menu item is the street tacos. There are three tacos that can be made with chicken, beef or pork and come with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion and a lime wedge.
“You can always do a mix and match for the tacos,” Scott said. “Try one of each.”
The couple has had a catering company for more than a decade. One of their specialties is wood-fired pizza. This arm of the business is called Talagio’s Wood Fired Pizza Truck. The county health department just approved their operations for the pizzas, which will also be offered at the lake.
They have taken their creations all over the region from Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leavenworth to the University of Missouri-Columbia football games concessions.
Scott has two pizza-making vehicles. One is a refurbished postal vehicle and the other is a full trailer. The smaller vehicle will be on site at the marina for the Memorial Day weekend.
“I’m excited to see the pizza take off at the lake,” Lisa said.
Scott said the pizza dough is made with “clean” ingredients found in Italian locations. His two favorites are the Korean and Smokehouse pizzas.
“The Korean reminds a lot of people, including myself, of a spring roll unrolled,” he explained.
The Smokehouse has pulled pork, red onion and KC Masterpiece barbecue sauce.
They also offer an apple crisp dessert pizza with hot caramel sauce.
“The hot caramel sauce is actually a sauce with a kick,” he said.
The couple is still working on receiving their liquor license, but expects that soon to be able to sell alcoholic beverages at the marina restaurant.
