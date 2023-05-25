SMITHVILLE — There’s a new stop at Paradise Pointe Marina on Smithville Lake, open just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Burley’s Deli, 2825 NE 180th St., officially opened May 18. Owners Lisa and Scott Dover took the opportunity to bring their food favorites to the lake. The deli is right on the water, where diners can drive their boats into dock. There is a parking lot above the restaurant where visitors can park vehicles.

Burley’s Deli opens at Paradise Pointe Marina

Lisa and Scott Dover stand against the railing on the dock that is part of their restaurant space Burley's Deli at Smithville Lake.
Burley’s Deli opens at Paradise Pointe Marina

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Burley’s Deli on Paradise Pointe Marina this month. Lisa, Scott and Zane Dover, owners, are in the middle of the photo.
Burley’s Deli opens at Paradise Pointe Marina

Burley’s Deli offers three burger choices: a regular hamburger, cheeseburger and bacon cheeseburger.
Burley’s Deli opens at Paradise Pointe Marina

Wood-fired pizza is a new offering at Burley's Deli.
Burley’s Deli opens at Paradise Pointe Marina

Scott Dover is ready to share his wood-fired pizza with visitors to Smithville Lake.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.