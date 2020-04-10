Call seniors, neighbors during pandemic

SMITHVILLE — As the Smithville Senior Center is closed in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, President Bernadean Acreman said some seniors may be feeling lonely.
“For some of them, this is the only socialization they have,” Acreman said. “We don't have any programs available right now. I'm not aware of anything in Smithville.”
According to a report published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and funded by the AARP Foundation, 43% of adults age 60 or older in the U.S. reported feeling lonely. Lonliness, the report said, can elevate other health concerns and lead to early death from a myriad of causes including coronavirus. AARP also found, in a 2017 report, that Americans spent an added $6.7 billion in Medicare federal spending treating older adults who had been socially isolated compared to their well-connected counterparts.
"Social isolation is not inevitable as people age. Most older adults, 86% in this study’s sample, are not isolated. But for those older adults who have poor social connections, these findings present an opportunity for state and federal policymakers, along with private-sector actors, to identify promising interventions to alleviate isolation. This could help improve Medicare beneficiaries’ health and quality of life, while potentially saving the program money," states the report findings.
Acreman said she thinks the best way to help seniors — whether they be family, friends or neighbors — is by checking on them.
“I think just talking to people and trying to stay as busy as you can (is needed). I know it isn't easy to do, it has not been easy for me,” the center president said. “We have an exercise class when we are open and I think it would be a good idea for people to exercise at home and keep active.”
Drawing on her own experience, Acreman said her family calls and checks in on her to make sure she has the things she needs and to talk. She also passes time reading books.
“I was able to stock up on some books before the library closed, so I am thankful for that,” Acreman said. “Of course, we can read online if you have an app for books, things like that.” Mid-Continent Public Library System offerings are also available free online to those with internet at www.mymcpl.org.
Acreman added resources to help folks stay connected have been created during the pandemic. From apps to a color code system to inform neighbors or family members of one's well-being, resources are available to help people stay connected, she said.
“I saw this thing on Facebook I think is a good idea for the elderly,” Acreman said. “To have the senior put up a different color piece of paper in their window as a kind of code … for 'I need help.'”
Even if red was the only color used, Acreman said she thought it would be a good way to get someone's attention from the window.
“I think a red piece of paper would be a very good idea,” she said, “to alert a neighbor to say 'I'm not OK, come check on me and knock on my door.' You can talk through your door.”
Helping seniors helps the whole community stay connected.
"If you have a senior neighbor who doesn't want to get or who can't get out right now, maybe see if they need anything. Maybe even just give them a phone call, sometimes just talking to someone helps," said Acreman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.