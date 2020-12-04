SMITHVILLE — In the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter sent Friday, Dec. 4, the chamber announced a minor change to this year's Candyland Christmas activities, which start this weekend. The change involves how maps of participating vendors are distributed.
"This year, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are required to provide the Candyland maps and goody bags via drive-thru," the newsletter states. "Vehicles will access the alleyway on the west side of the chamber building from the south either via South Bridge Street or Meadow."
As families drive through, the chamber reports Santa will be watching and waving as elves bring goodies to vehicles.
Following map pick-up, vehicles will exit onto Main Street.
The annual Candyland Christmas then returns to downtown Smithville from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and again from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The event is a chance for families to shop at local businesses during the holiday season as well participate in family activities like dropping a letter to Santa.
For more details, visit smithvillechamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.