Casi Joy performs online July 4th concert

KANSAS CITY — Smithville native Casi Joy will be featured as part of a combined online July 4th concert, according to a press release from the National WWI Museum.
At 7 p.m. on July 4, Union Station, Crown Center, the National WWI Museum and Memorial and the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center have partnered to present an Independence Day free online concert featuring Joy on each organization’s Facebook page. For details and to connect to those pages, visit www.facebook.com/events/707493640085156/.
Joy shot to country music stardom by earning a four-chair turn on “The Voice” and garnering instant and ongoing praise by superstar Blake Shelton. From there, she launched a multi-album Nashville career that continues to soar. She can be found playing all over Missouri and the Kansas City metropolitan area.
