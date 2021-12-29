stock_kwanzaakinara

Kinara candles, which represent the seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith, burn brightly during a Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Clay County African American Legacy.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Clay County African American Legacy Inc. will present the annual Kwanzaa celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Garrison School Cultural Arts Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty.

Kwanzaa, according to CCAAL, was created by Ron Keranga in effort to help build a new cultural framework for African Americans. It was established as a secular festival from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 as a celebration of Black cultural heritage and traditional values.

The holiday is defined by the seven principles such as unity, self-determination and collective work, and each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific principle, marked by lighting a candle on the kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

