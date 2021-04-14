LIBERTY — The Cemetery Advisory Committee of Liberty schedules regular volunteer work days to trim brush and pick up trash in Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries.
Work days are generally held on the third Saturday of the month April through October. Saturday, April 17, kicks off the first cemetery clean-up for the year, beginning around 9 a.m. and running through noon.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, shovels and pry bars. Water will be provided.
For more information, contact Tom Garland, assistant director of parks, at 439-4384 or via email at tgarland@libertymo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.