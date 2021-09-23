LIBERTY — Shawn Garland, owner and artist at The Artisan Market, 118 N. Main St., Suite B in Liberty, has been helping with the Liberty Fall Festival Committee and found out some spaces won’t have vendors this week so she hatched a plan. She will be coordinating a chalk art contest.
The event begins when booths open at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Garland said she wants to have two age groups competing in the chalk art contest. First is the 12 and under group, and the second is designed for those 12 and older.
“We have (Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.) gift certificates in the value of $50 for second place and $100 for first in the older division,” Garland said. “The younger set can win gift certificates: $50 for second and $100 for first to Orange Easel.” Orange Easel School of Art, 249 W. Mill St., Suite 107, is an art studio for creative kids.
“We will have a tent in front of the market,” Garland said of the chalk art contest. “When participants come to us, we can get them registered and give them their own numbered blank square. I am estimating we will have around 20 spaces for those 12 and older. Those under 12, I am guessing there will be around 10 spaces. So it’s going to be a first-come, first-serve registration.”
The theme for the chalk art contest is fall.
“We are looking for designs that best exemplifies the theme of fall, plus creativity and craftsmanship,” Garland said. “We also want to see family appropriate artwork.”
The artwork can be done between 11 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, when judging begins.
Garland’s new intern, Claire Manuel, is a Liberty High School senior and is involved with the school district Network 53 program. Several of the art students from the high school will be aiding participants with the chalk art contest.
Learn more about this weekend’s Liberty Fall Festival in the guide inserted into this edition of the newspaper. It includes a schedule of events and other details.
