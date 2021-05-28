KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce and Kearney Enrichment Council’s community scavenger hunt will return this year with the event running 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
To register and for cost information, visit bit.ly/KearneyScavengerHunt. Prizes will be awarded to teams in first, second and third place.
“Once you login to our iPhone or Android app, the first thing to do is join our game. Just search for the name of the game, enter the password and away you go,” states a chamber release about the event. “To complete a mission, select it from the list and follow the instructions to receive the allotted points. Sometimes you’ll be submitting a photo or video while other times you’ll be checking in at a specific location or solving a puzzle or riddle. Remember that while you receive the points right away, all submissions are subject to review by event organizers. Sometimes you’ll even get bonus points if your submission is extra impressive”
The ability to see everything as it happens and track opponents will be available as part of the hunt.
