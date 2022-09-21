Liberty Hospital.jpg

Liberty Hosptial's health system includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital. The organization has 1,700 employees.

LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim.

The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to assume the top role.

