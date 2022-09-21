LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim.
The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to assume the top role.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Adiga into this role,” said Dennis Carter, chairman of the Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees, in a press release. “His exemplary leadership and expertise position him well to carry forward the health system’s vision and approach to expanding services to benefit the health and well-being of those living in and around the Northland.”
Adiga will direct the growth of the health system that today includes 15 primary and specialty care clinics as well as affiliations with MU Health Care, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and Children’s Mercy Hospital. Also, he will oversee the organization’s 1,700 employees, states a release.
Adiga joined Liberty Hospital in 2004 and began serving in an administrative capacity in 2016. He was named chief medical officer in 2018.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adiga, who is seen as one of the region’s leading infectious disease specialists, received praise for his hospital and community leadership. He provided guidance to the hospital as well as numerous Northland and Kansas City organizations. In 2020, he was named as a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the highest honor awarded to specialists in his field. In 2021, Adiga was awarded the William F. Yates medallion for distinguished service from William Jewell College.
“I’ve been here for a long time, since 2004,” he said. “I started as a doctor and over the years, I have gotten to know the people around me as well as the leaders. Then in 2016, I moved into a leadership role and then became the chief medical officer. Being named to this top role, I hope I bring all this institutional knowledge as well as lean on the great leaders we still have here.”
Adiga hopes that having been a doctor, he will bring that view with him to this role.
“The vision of the hospital is to be care providers in the community,” he said. “I still believe any decisions we make still have to impact the patient and the community that we serve. There will always be challenges. The pandemic was one and we are still feeling the effects and probably will be for another year or two. The nationwide financial issues are there while we have the goal to be the premier provider of health care in the Northland. We have all the talent and we are recruiting more great staff. David has also left me with great leaders.”
The next step is to select the next chief medical officer in the coming months, Adiga said.
“The pandemic has brought a lot of changes to health care including some that were good and some that were challenging,” he explained. “We had to look at processes and cut out the red tape. We had to be more efficient. One of the biggest challenges, and Liberty is not alone here, is labor. There is pressure on the system. Second, there are still supply chain issues where the costs have gone up in light of the larger global financial troubles. It will take some time, but we will continue to move forward.”
Adiga said he hopes that being an internal candidate, he can hit the ground running quicker.
"My key goals in the coming months are to make sure the staff is focused on our vision,” he said. “We will overcome these challenges and work on how we best prepare our organization as we move ahead. My main message to the community is one of appreciation and gratitude. We are here to care for the community. It’s a form of mutual collaboration. I live in the community as my kids go to school here; it is personal for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.