CLAY COUNTY — While the Chiefs cheerleaders cheer on the celebrated football team, the Chiefettes were once part of the landscape too, as the dance team. The precision dance team started in 1967, thanks to Shirley Marley, owner and teacher at The Miller-Marley School of Dance. She led the team for around 20 years.
One of the early members included Susie Ibsen, founder of Ibsen Studio and Gladstone Theatre in the Park. Ibsen was a student at Marley’s dance studio.
“I auditioned when I was 14 years old,” Ibsen said. “My first year was 1967-68 and then a second year in 68-69. I remember those auditions. There were kids from all over the (metro area), including Kansas.”
Ibsen said many Chiefettes were Marley’s students. To celebrate the past and the many alumni, the Chiefettes will be part of the halftime show during the Chiefs game Sunday, Nov. 27. While it won’t be televised, the alumni hope to see recordings on Facebook.
“Those of us from the 1960s and 70s will be up first,” she said. “We have been working on our choreography, having some fun getting back together. The tough thing is that we are doing a pompon routine. That’s different from the Chiefettes. We did Rockette-style dance team work rather than cheer.”
However, the biggest gift isn’t going onto the GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium, but reconnecting with friends, the Chiefette said.
“It’s been a walk down memory lane,” she said. “We got so much recognition in town at our schools, communities and even among our friends. We were little celebrities. It was so much fun. We would rehearse at the old practice field in Swope Parkway, the parking lot at Ward Parkway. We rehearsed anywhere that had a huge big space.”
While the current choreography doesn’t include any high kicks, Ibsen said she has enjoyed the “dance down memory lane.”
“I danced with these ladies 50 years ago,” she said. “We are still kicking.”
Cynthia Swan Herzberg was a Chiefette from 1972 to 1975.
“I was 18 years old when I left the Chiefettes,” she explained. “I was heading to nursing school and decided on that career route.”
The Winnetonka High School graduate started showcasing her love of dance as a member of the Eastgate Junior High drill team.
“I have always loved to dance,” she said. “It’s been natural for me. I did musicals, and in high school, I was on the pompon squad. Eventually I was captain. I was a Chiefette and pom captain at the same time. I loved to perform. I believe being a Chiefette helped me come out of my shell.”
Herzberg said her parents got Chiefs season tickets to watch her perform when she was a Chiefette.
“This has been amazing,” she said. “I took my 10-year-old granddaughter to one of our rehearsals and she thought we were amazing. I have truly enjoyed the practices and am so excited to get on the field.”
Liberty City councilwoman Kelley Wrenn Pozel was a Chiefette alternate in 1971 with her rookie year in 1972. She also was on the squad in 1973.
“My first time on the field was the opening day of Arrowhead, Aug. 12, 1972,” she said. “It was so amazing. It’s hard to believe that was 50 years ago. I remember it as clear as day. It was a preseason game against St. Louis.”
Pozel took dance lessons on the Liberty Square. She remembers hearing about tryouts from her teacher.
“I thought I love the Chiefs and to dance, I will give it a try,” she said. “The Chiefettes lasted about 20 years. However, we are bringing back cheerleaders from the 2000s and 2010s for this event. I’m so thankful to the Chiefs organization to make this dream come true as we all come together to dance.”
Pozel said she was shy at Liberty High School, but uniting as the Chiefettes was a different bond. Herzberg and she became fast friends.
“It really was a highlight of my life,” she said. “It’s something I did in high school, but for 5 minutes, we get to relive a significant part in our lives.”
Pozel created a Chiefettes fan page on Facebook, “Kansas City Chiefettes Alumni,” providing a way for the former and reuniting teammates to connect and share pictures. Two other Liberty graduates, Rhonda Parrish Dalzell and Pam Lynch, were also Chiefettes, but will not be part of the performance.
“It’s been great to capture all these memories and photos in one place,” Pozel said.
As for the Sunday game, prior to that day, the women will gather at Arrowhead for a two-hour tour of the stadium, a three-hour rehearsal and a social hour.
“We will get to reconnect even more,” she said. “The Chiefs are doing it up great for us.”
