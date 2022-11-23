CLAY COUNTY — While the Chiefs cheerleaders cheer on the celebrated football team, the Chiefettes were once part of the landscape too, as the dance team. The precision dance team started in 1967, thanks to Shirley Marley, owner and teacher at The Miller-Marley School of Dance. She led the team for around 20 years.

One of the early members included Susie Ibsen, founder of Ibsen Studio and Gladstone Theatre in the Park. Ibsen was a student at Marley’s dance studio.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.