National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November.
As families come together for the Thanksgiving holiday, it provides an opportunity for families to read together.
Started in 1994, the month celebration seeks to spread awareness and foster family literacy by encouraging parents and caregivers to read to their children.
A love for books is usually developed at an early age, with colorful and engaging pictures and illustrations in books such as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Children learn to read and understand stories on their own when storybooks are read to them regularly.
They also begin to imagine scenes described, wondering how those stories would end. The result is they develop writing and reading skills and build their vocabulary, said experts.
Katie McDonald, youth services manager at the Mid-Continent Public Library system, said not all family literacy has to be intentional.
“It could be following a recipe, playing a game where you need to read the rules or what a card directs you to do,” she said. “It only takes a moment to engage in literacy. It might be as easy as reading stories at bedtime. The other key is to have parents and caregivers model that awesome reading behavior.”
McDonald said the library system has a Grow a Reader App that has suggestions on how families can read together and videos to watch to gain tips.
“Families may need a little start to get underway,” she said. “The library staff can offer books such as bedtime classics and favorites like ‘Llama Llama Red Pajamas,’ ‘You’re My Pumpkin Pie.’ Even if parents aren’t readers, there are ways to engage in the library in many different ways such as book groups for kids.”
McDonald said she hopes parents or caregivers also give the library and books a try.
“Or try an audio book,” she said. “I often listen to books when I am cleaning my house, going on a run or on my commute. There are many ways to engage. Reading should be a pleasurable experience.”
McDonald, who is the mother of a toddler, said parents also need to praise children during literacy efforts.
“It might be about picking up a book on their own,” she said. “We have a home library and that can help. We want kids to be able to access books, books that are at arms’ reach.”
The library expert also said all reading doesn’t have to be in one setting.
“Just make it a part of everyday life,” McDonald said. “Practice literacy in a safe environment.”
Liberty Media Specialist Teresa Barnett from Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Liberty also strives to help students discover the love of reading.
“I offer book talks where I show them the wide variety to books and genres. There are all sorts of reading materials including graphic novels, comic books and audio books,” she said. “I join in with the classroom teachers that are working on reading skills and fluency.”
Barnett said she works on different strategies to keep readers.
“However, there are times to abandon a book,” she said. “If you don’t find that satisfaction with a book, it’s OK to put it aside.”
For books to read, Barnett encourages students look at Mark Twain literary award nominees as well as classics.
“We want students to know that there are rights and responsibilities as a reader,” she said. “Your mind is always at work when you read, making predictions as to how the book ended. They have the responsibility to respect what others are reading while finding the love of reading.”
Barnett also has a book club with around 100 students.
“My librarian heart exploded,” she said. “They come in 30 minutes before school, sit and read together. Their parents bring them to school early and are giving students the opportunities. Books can give them that window to look at a world outside Liberty or to look inward at themselves. We need to have those opportunities that we are growing imaginations.”
Children’s book author Jody Jensen Shaffer said books should be considered friends.
“When my kids were little, the public library was our place. Everyone can afford that library card (which is free),” she said. “As a parent, your lap is that place where kids can get a leg up on social and emotional understanding.”
Shaffer appreciates the work of librarians and store clerks.
“Find the experts,” she said. “Ask about the classics and new creations. There really is no reason not to have books. As an author, I send my books out into the world. It’s the biggest thrill to see a child reading one of my books.”
Shaffer said she also encourages parents and caregivers not to pigeonhole kids.
“Girls like dinosaurs, too,” she said. “Let kids be kids and read what they want.”
