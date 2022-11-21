featured Christmas comes to Smithville hardware store Nov 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — Packs Hardware in Smithville will offer visitors a day of Christmas fun starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at 116 U.S. Highway 169.There will children’s crafts, giveaways, food, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Local writer publishes 2 fantasy books Jewell honors Larry Holley in season opener Ballot language introduced for April school district bond in Smithville Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’ Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’ Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye West to keep him away from Kim Kardashian ‘The Woman King’ Is Now Streaming — Where & How to Watch Viola Davis Film Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShe was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prisonFormer Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023Kanye West confirmed 2024 presidential bidLiberty North meets Christian Brothers College in state semifinals100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in floodLiberty North installs new offense for upcoming seasonKearney aims for district title this seasonLiberty North's 'Into the Woods' takes audiences into storybooksLocal medical director named 2022 Chiefs Fan of Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Nov 26 Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Sat, Nov 26, 2022
