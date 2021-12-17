LIBERTY — This winter, Liberty United Methodist Church will be hosting a special collection of winter gear for the people of Liberty and Northland neighbors who are left out in the cold.
The congregation is collecting winter camping clothing which includes long underwear, rain ponchos, heavy gloves, winter coats, chemical hot hands, wool socks, sweat pants and sweat shirts in large and extra large sizes.
The church is also collecting winter sleeping bags and winter tents designed for freezing temperatures (lightweight materials won’t work). In addition, there is also an effort to collect children’s winter coats for Ridgeview Elementary.
New or gently used items can be donated to either campus at 1001 Sunset Drive or 100 Rush Creek Parkway.
Donations will be divided and distributed to local community partners Never Alone, Hilltop Hope, In As Much, and Ridgeview Elementary. Email jarrod.conyers@lumcmo.org for any questions.
