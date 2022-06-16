Clay County community celebrates Juneteenth

LIBERTY — For 21 years, there has been an effort to mark Juneteenth in Clay County. This year, the celebration includes unveiling a piece of art and a piece of history. In Liberty, celebrating the holiday honors the contributions of Black residents current and past.
The two-day celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, with a parade that will snake up Main Street toward Garrison School Cultural Center in Liberty.
Clay County African American Legacy Inc. historian Cecelia Robinson said the parade will include a float, cars, marching units and drummers from Liberty North along with Rosa Patterson, the grand marshal.
After the parade, a Sankofa bird sculpture by Kansas City artist Lucky Easterwood will be unveiled. In addition, Robinson will share the history of Juneteenth. Guests will receive a plastic egg that includes the name of a person buried in the potter’s field in Fairview cemetery, a location where hundreds of unmarked graves of Black residents lie.
“The act will help tie the north area of this historic area with the south together,” Robinson said. “Together we will read their names at the same time.”
At 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, there will be the dedication of the Liberty Legacy Memorial. Robinson said the dedication will include Free Masons and Eastern Star members to help honor the efforts. The memorial honors those buried in the segregated section of the cemetery.
Local and state political officials including state Sen. Lauren Arthur and Rep. Mark Ellebracht will participate in the dedication ceremony along with descendants of three Liberty slave-holding pioneer families, Robinson said.
“Tad Kelly, Robert Wigley and Robert Withers have made significant donations,” she explained. “These men are making a difference in our community and for Garrison. The funds have helped with our educational programs and to celebrate our culture and identity.”
Since 2019, Robinson said about $200,000 has been raised through grants, corporations, small businesses and individual donations to pay for the construction of the memorial.
“We have had in-kind donations, too, such as Rebuilding Together Kansas City,” she said. “This community project also brought in aid from the city’s cemetery committee, the city of Liberty and the parks department. We are a unique community for all the groups, and people have united for these projects.”
Following the cemetery dedication, there will be a festival at Rooney Justice Center plaza in downtown Liberty, starting around 11 a.m. There will be a barbecue contest that is Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned in the city parking lot.
Robinson said entertainment includes a dance troupe and steppers, vendors, a food truck, a storyteller and Martika Daniels, a one-woman stunt show artist who performed at last year’s Juneteenth event. A concert from JJ & The Old School Band will end the day.
Learn more at {a href=”http://ccaal-garrisonschool.org” target=”_blank”}ccaal-garrisonschool.org and {a class=”c-link” tabindex=”-1” href=”http://libertylegacymemorial.org/” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-stringify-link=”http://libertylegacymemorial.org” data-sk=”tooltip_parent” data-remove-tab-index=”true”}libertylegacymemorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.